Floods continue to hit Pakistan

Naval personnel help flood-hit residents in Pakistan

Aamir Qureshi, AFP

Pakistan's naval personnel rescue flood-affected people from their damaged houses after heavy monsoon rains in Dadu district, Sindh province on Wednesday. Record monsoon rains have caused devastating floods across Pakistan since June, killing more than 1,200 people and leaving almost a third of the country under water, affecting the lives of 33 million.