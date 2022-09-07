Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Naval personnel help flood-hit residents in Pakistan

Aamir Qureshi, AFP

Posted at Sep 07 2022 09:45 PM

Floods continue to hit Pakistan

Pakistan's naval personnel rescue flood-affected people from their damaged houses after heavy monsoon rains in Dadu district, Sindh province on Wednesday. Record monsoon rains have caused devastating floods across Pakistan since June, killing more than 1,200 people and leaving almost a third of the country under water, affecting the lives of 33 million.

Read More:  flood   weather   monsoon   Pakistan   Pakistan Navy   flooding   disaster   calamity   world news   overseas news   monsoon rains  