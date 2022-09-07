Home  >  Overseas

California's Fairview fire forces evacuation

Frederic J. Brown, AFP

Posted at Sep 07 2022 06:33 PM

Firefighters battle Fairview fire in California

Residents watch as a plane drops fire retardant over homes in Hemet, California on Tuesday. At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee the rapidly spreading Fairview Fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. 

