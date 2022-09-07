Firefighters battle Fairview fire in California

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA California's Fairview fire forces evacuation Frederic J. Brown, AFP Posted at Sep 07 2022 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents watch as a plane drops fire retardant over homes in Hemet, California on Tuesday. At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee the rapidly spreading Fairview Fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Read More: California brush fire forest fire Fairview Fire fire sunog California USA /news/09/07/22/ph-confirms-1750-new-covid-cases-49-new-deaths/news/09/07/22/house-discusses-excise-tax-on-single-use-plastics/life/09/07/22/vicki-belo-copies-blackpinks-pink-venom-looks/business/09/07/22/dpwh-presents-44-projects-to-continue-build-build/life/09/07/22/kylie-verzosa-among-judges-of-miss-universe-bahrain