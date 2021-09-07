Sydney COVID-19 lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney, Australia

Loren Elliott, Reuters

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks through the city center during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 7, 2021. More than half of Australia's 25 million population has been locked down after the Delta variant spread rapidly in Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities. Rising case numbers forced Victoria to join New South Wales in ditching a COVID-zero target and both states are pushing for higher vaccinations to ease restrictions.