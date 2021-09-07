Canada's Trudeau faces anti-vaxxers

MULTIMEDIA

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces anti-vaxxers in campaign

Carlos Osorio, Reuters

Protestors gesture towards Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his election campaign tour stop in Brantford, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Trudeau's campaign for the federal election on September 20 has been hounded by protests from people opposed to coronavirus vaccinations and the government's health measures.