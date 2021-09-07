Canada's Trudeau faces anti-vaxxers

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces anti-vaxxers in campaign Carlos Osorio, Reuters Posted at Sep 07 2021 09:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protestors gesture towards Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his election campaign tour stop in Brantford, Ontario, Canada on Monday. Trudeau's campaign for the federal election on September 20 has been hounded by protests from people opposed to coronavirus vaccinations and the government's health measures. Read More: Canada COVID19 vaccine anti-vaxxers election campaign Prime Minister Justin Trudeau /video/news/09/07/21/ilang-covid-19-patients-sa-marawi-hati-sa-kama/video/news/09/07/21/pdp-laban-pacquiao-wing-ipinadedeklarang-ilegal/video/news/09/07/21/mga-magulang-hati-ang-opinyon-sa-face-to-face-classes/video/news/09/07/21/average-daily-vaccination-target-4-linggo-nang-di-naabot/entertainment/09/07/21/1-on-1-heaven-peralejo-on-finding-herself-after-rollercoaster-months