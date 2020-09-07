Home  >  Overseas

Posted at Sep 07 2020 06:59 PM

Typhoon Haishen hits South Korea

A riverside road near the Taehwa River is flooded by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Haishen in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday. Haishen lashed South Korea after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left four people missing in a landslide.

