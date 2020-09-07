Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Haishen hits South Korea Yonhap/AFP Posted at Sep 07 2020 06:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A riverside road near the Taehwa River is flooded by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Haishen in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday. Haishen lashed South Korea after smashing into southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that left four people missing in a landslide. Typhoon hits South Korea after sparking landslides in Japan Read More: weather typhoon haishen South Korea Japan /news/09/10/20/pamamahagi-ng-second-tranche-ng-sap-96-porsiyento-na-dumlao/news/09/10/20/mga-banta-laban-sa-medical-frontliners-sa-lanao-del-sur-iniimbestigahan/news/09/10/20/pagbibisita-sa-mga-sementeryo-bago-mag-undas-hinimok-para-iwas-siksikan-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya/news/09/10/20/japan-halts-search-for-crew-of-capsized-freighter-several-filipino-seamen-still-missing/sports/09/10/20/boxing-petecio-hopes-to-catch-up-as-rivals-resume-training