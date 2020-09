MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up after Typhoon Haishen

JIJI Press, AFP

A clean-up crew works to remove roofs which were blown off into a street by strong winds brought by Typhoon Haishen in Fukuoka as the storm passes the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Monday. Powerful Typhoon Haishen approached South Korea on September 7 after slamming southern Japan with record winds and heavy rains that prompted evacuation warnings for millions.