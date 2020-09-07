MULTIMEDIA
Brazilians pack Ipanema beach amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bruna Prado, AP
Posted at Sep 07 2020 09:13 AM
People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday. Brazilians are packing the beaches and bars this weekend, taking advantage of a long holiday to indulge in normal life even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
- /news/09/10/20/poe-asks-why-2021-budget-for-flood-control-higher-than-proposed-doh-funding
- /sports/09/10/20/boxing-petecio-hopes-to-catch-up-as-rivals-resume-training
- /news/09/10/20/poe-asks-why-2021-budget-for-flood-control-higher-than-proposed-doh-funding
- /news/09/10/20/govt-looking-at-alternative-schemes-for-undas-2020-cemetery-visits
- /entertainment/09/10/20/orange-and-lemons-teases-new-sound-with-single-you-bring-out-my-best