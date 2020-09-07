Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Brazilians pack Ipanema beach amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bruna Prado, AP

Posted at Sep 07 2020 09:13 AM

Brazilians pack Ipanema beach amid COVID-19 pandemic

People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday. Brazilians are packing the beaches and bars this weekend, taking advantage of a long holiday to indulge in normal life even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. 
 

Read More:  Rio De Janeiro   Ipanema beach   Brazil   COVID-19  