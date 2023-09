MULTIMEDIA

ASEAN leaders meet in Indonesia

Willy Kurniawan, EPA-EFE/pool

(L-R) Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan and Prime Minister Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo prior to the ASEAN-Japan Summit at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Indonesia hosts the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits from 05 to 07 September 2023.