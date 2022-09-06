Home  >  Overseas

Search and rescue efforts after 6.8 magnitude quake in Sichuan

Search and rescue in Sichuan, China

Rescuers assist locals in Luding county after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province, in China Monday. At least 65 people have been reported killed in the quake. 

