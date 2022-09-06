Search and rescue in Sichuan, China

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Search and rescue efforts after 6.8 magnitude quake in Sichuan EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 06 2022 01:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescuers assist locals in Luding county after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province, in China Monday. At least 65 people have been reported killed in the quake. Rescuers scour for survivors after dozens killed in China quake Read More: Sichuan China earthquake. 6.8 magnitude Luding County Ganzi /entertainment/09/06/22/ph-is-4th-country-tweeting-most-about-k-content/news/09/06/22/afp-yet-to-identify-bodies-found-after-samar-boat-explosion/entertainment/09/06/22/watch-amy-perez-shows-grace-under-fire-as-fire-breaks-out/overseas/09/06/22/taiwan-chinese-military-drone-entered-air-defense-zone/news/09/06/22/pinaslang-na-police-chief-sa-maguindanao-nailibing-na