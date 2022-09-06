MULTIMEDIA
Hinnamnor makes landfall at Geoje, South Korea
Yonhap, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 06 2022 09:14 AM
A road is inundated after Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall on the southern coast of South Korea, in Pohang, South Korea, on Tuesday morning. The very strong typhoon made landfall at Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province at 4:50 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
