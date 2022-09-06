Destruction in Busan after Hinnamnor

MULTIMEDIA
Inconvenienced store
Anthony Wallace, AFP
Posted at Sep 06 2022 01:36 PM
A pedestrian walks past a shop that was badly damaged when Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on Tuesday. The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain, damaging beachfront roads and shops.
