Destruction in Busan after Hinnamnor

MULTIMEDIA

Inconvenienced store

Anthony Wallace, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A pedestrian walks past a shop that was badly damaged when Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on Tuesday. The typhoon, one of the most powerful to bear down on the country in decades, hit the country's southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain, damaging beachfront roads and shops.