California hit by drought and massive wildifre

MULTIMEDIA
Drought and massive wildfire in California
Josh Edelson, AFP
Posted at Sep 06 2021 02:57 PM
A burned property is seen over a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on Sunday. Lake Oroville is currently at 23% of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires.
- /sports/09/06/21/pole-vault-ej-obiena-ties-for-2nd-in-poland-tilt
- /news/09/06/21/solon-flags-dilg-bfp-for-parked-funds-in-ps-dbm-pitc
- /news/09/06/21/duterte-may-allow-pilot-face-to-face-classes-spox
- /life/09/06/21/mindanao-designers-withdraw-support-for-miss-u-ph
- /news/09/06/21/ph-coronavirus-deaths-average-40-a-day-from-sept-1-5