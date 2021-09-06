California hit by drought and massive wildifre

MULTIMEDIA

Drought and massive wildfire in California

Josh Edelson, AFP

A burned property is seen over a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on Sunday. Lake Oroville is currently at 23% of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires.