Drought and massive wildfire in California

Josh Edelson, AFP

Posted at Sep 06 2021 02:57 PM

California hit by drought and massive wildifre

A burned property is seen over a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on Sunday. Lake Oroville is currently at 23% of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires. 

