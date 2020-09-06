Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Bangladesh Mosque explosion Munir Uz Zaman, AFP Posted at Sep 06 2020 12:33 PM | Updated as of Sep 06 2020 02:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Onlookers peep inside a mosque following a fire in the central district of Narayanganj, Bangladesh on Saturday. A suspected gas explosion tore through a Bangladesh mosque killing at least 17 people while dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said on Sept. 5. Gas pipeline explosion at Bangladesh mosque kills 17 Read More: Narayangani Dhaka Bangladesh gas explosion /news/09/10/20/bucor-signs-release-order-for-convicted-killer-pemberton/overseas/09/10/20/pompeo-urges-southeast-asia-to-shun-south-china-sea-firms/business/09/10/20/gcash-expects-p1-trillion-in-transactions-by-year-end-as-pandemic-alters-financial-behavior/news/09/10/20/forensic-investigation-confirms-jolo-bombers-are-2-asian-females-police/news/09/10/20/localized-lockdowns-is-way-forward-in-virus-fight-and-economic-recovery-says-roque