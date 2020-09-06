Home  >  Overseas

Bangladesh Mosque explosion

Onlookers peep inside a mosque following a fire in the central district of Narayanganj, Bangladesh on Saturday. A suspected gas explosion tore through a Bangladesh mosque killing at least 17 people while dozens suffered life-threatening burns, police said on Sept. 5.

 

