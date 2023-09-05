MULTIMEDIA

Mother Teresa honored on death anniversary

Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE

Nuns gather near Mother Teresa's tomb during a mass prayer marking her 26th death anniversary on Tuesday at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India. The 1979 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997 in Calcutta, India, where she began her missionary work in 1948. Given the title 'Blessed Teresa of Kolkata' by late Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa was canonized by Pope Francis in 2016.