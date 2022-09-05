South Korea braces for Hinnamnor as super typhoon nears

MULTIMEDIA

South Korea braces for Hinnamnor

Yonhap /AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Waves brought by Typhoon Hinnamnor slam into the coast of South Korea's resort island of Jeju on Monday, as the typhoon approaches the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean government cancelled flights and ferry services as the super typhoon is expected to brush past Jeju island on Monday evening and make a landfall near the port of Busan early morning of Tuesday.