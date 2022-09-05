South Korea braces for Hinnamnor as super typhoon nears

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA South Korea braces for Hinnamnor Yonhap /AFP Posted at Sep 05 2022 03:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Waves brought by Typhoon Hinnamnor slam into the coast of South Korea's resort island of Jeju on Monday, as the typhoon approaches the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean government cancelled flights and ferry services as the super typhoon is expected to brush past Jeju island on Monday evening and make a landfall near the port of Busan early morning of Tuesday. Read More: Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Jeju Island Busan South Korea typhoon Hinnamnor weather /video/news/09/05/22/halos-40-baboy-kinatay-dahil-sa-african-swine-fever-sa-sorsogon/sports/09/05/22/edward-credits-ohmyv33nus-for-game-winning-shotcall/news/09/05/22/marcos-meets-with-indonesian-leader/sports/09/05/22/psc-leadership-officially-turned-over-to-eala/entertainment/09/05/22/markus-paterson-shares-lesson-from-past-relationships