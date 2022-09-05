Marcos meets with Indonesian President Widodo

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos meets with Widodo

Adek Berry, AFP/Pool

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (front center) and First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos (left) attend a welcome ceremony with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) and First Lady Iriana Widodo (2nd right, obscured) at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday. Marcos and Widodo are expected to diccuss maritime border, economic and people-to-people cooperation during their bilateral meeting.