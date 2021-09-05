Remembering Mother Teresa

MULTIMEDIA

Keeping Mother Teresa’s mission

Dibyangshu Sarker, AFP

Nuns from Missionaries of Charity distribute food to the needy on the occasion of “Peace Day” to mark the death anniversary of Mother Teresa at the Mother House in Kolkata on Sunday. Mother Teresa, known for serving the poorest of the poor through the Missionaries of Charity, died on September 5, 1997 and was elevated to sainthood on September 4, 2016.