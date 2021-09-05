Melting glaciers in Greenland observed

MULTIMEDIA

Climate experts record melting glacier ice in Greenland

Hannibal Hanschke, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Melting glacier ice is pictured at the west coast close to Nuuk, Greenland, on Saturday. The National Snow and Ice Data Centre based in University of Colorado, USA reported “widespread surface melting and an extensive rainfall along the southeast coast extending up to the Summit region of Greenland on August 14 and 15, with melt area returning to moderate levels on August 16 after temperatures surpassed the freezing point and peaked at 0.48 degrees Celsius (33 degrees Fahrenheit), at the Summit Station on August 14.”