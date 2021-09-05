Hurricane Ida causes massive flooding

MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Ida leaves massive flooding in New Jersey

Satellite image copyright 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

A satellite image shows a rail yard and homes along Huff Avenue submerged in floodwater after torrential rains swept through Manville, New Jersey, U.S., following the passing of Hurricane Ida, September 2, 2021. At least 56 people have been reported killed after Category 4 Ida left massive destruction along its path after making landfall in Louisiana on August 29 until slamming New York on September 3.