Remembering Beirut blast victims

Bilal Hussein, AP

A man lights a candle near the seaport of Beirut, as people mark one month since the devastating Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Friday. People throughout Lebanon observed a moment of silence Friday marking one month since the devastating Beirut explosion, while rescuers dug through the rubble of a building destroyed in the blast, hoping to find a survivor.