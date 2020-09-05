MULTIMEDIA
Remembering Beirut blast victims
Bilal Hussein, AP
Posted at Sep 05 2020 12:22 PM | Updated as of Sep 05 2020 12:23 PM
A man lights a candle near the seaport of Beirut, as people mark one month since the devastating Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Friday. People throughout Lebanon observed a moment of silence Friday marking one month since the devastating Beirut explosion, while rescuers dug through the rubble of a building destroyed in the blast, hoping to find a survivor.
