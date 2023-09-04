MULTIMEDIA
When environmentalists join a motor show
Christof Stache, AFP
Posted at Sep 04 2023 06:01 PM
Greenpeace activists stand in a pond with old cars and hold placards near the entrance of the International Motor Show (IAA) held in Munich, southern Germany, on Monday. Germany's revamped IAA auto show is one of the world's largest for a celebration of all things car-related, but climate concerns and pandemic woes threaten to spoil the party.
