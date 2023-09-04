MULTIMEDIA

When environmentalists join a motor show

Christof Stache, AFP

Greenpeace activists stand in a pond with old cars and hold placards near the entrance of the International Motor Show (IAA) held in Munich, southern Germany, on Monday. Germany's revamped IAA auto show is one of the world's largest for a celebration of all things car-related, but climate concerns and pandemic woes threaten to spoil the party.

