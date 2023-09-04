MULTIMEDIA

Foreign Ministers meet ahead of ASEAN Summit

Bay Ismoyo, EPA-EFE/ pool

Viber

(L-R) Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir, Philippines' Foreign Minister Enrique A Manalo, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Permanen Secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei's Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn, pose during the family photo session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting ahead of the ASEAN Summit, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. Indonesia will host the 43th ASEAN Summit and related summits on September 5 to 7, 2023.