'Burning Man' canceled due to heavy rains

Heavy rains, flooding cancel Burning Man festival in Nevada
Josh Lease, UGC/AFP
Posted at Sep 04 2023 01:03 PM
This handout image provided courtesy of Josh Lease on September 3, 2023 shows a rainbow after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a mud pit. Tens of thousands of drenched festival-goers were stranded in deep, sticky mud in the Nevada desert after torrential rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire. All events at the counterculture festival, which drew some 70,000 people, were canceled after rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other eclectic entertainment.
