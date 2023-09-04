'Burning Man' canceled due to heavy rains

MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains, flooding cancel Burning Man festival in Nevada

Josh Lease, UGC/AFP

This handout image provided courtesy of Josh Lease on September 3, 2023 shows a rainbow after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada’s Black Rock desert into a mud pit. Tens of thousands of drenched festival-goers were stranded in deep, sticky mud in the Nevada desert after torrential rain turned the annual Burning Man gathering into a quagmire. All events at the counterculture festival, which drew some 70,000 people, were canceled after rain tore down structures for dance parties, art installations and other eclectic entertainment.