Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to hit Jeju Island

South Korea prepares for Hinnamnor

Yonhap, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 04 2022 03:25 PM

Waves crash against the coast of the southern island of Jeju, South Korea, Sunday, as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula. South Korea's Central Disaster and Safety agency raised the country's Crisis Alert Level as Hinnamnor is forecast to make a landfall in Jeju Island and southern parts of the country on Monday.

Typhoon Henry exits PAR; Habagat to bring rains, winds to parts of Luzon