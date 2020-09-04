Home  >  Overseas

LOOK: Japan Coast Guard rescues seafarer from missing freighter

10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AFP

Posted at Sep 04 2020 10:25 PM | Updated as of Sep 04 2020 10:38 PM

This handout picture taken and provided on Friday by Japan's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows a man waving from a life raft, about 2 km north-northwest of Kodakarajima island of Kagoshima prefecture. 

Japanese authorities who are racing to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon found a second survivor on September 4, as another, much more powerful storm drew near.

The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call early September 2 as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, setting off a desperate search for the 43 crew on board. 

