MULTIMEDIA
LOOK: Japan Coast Guard rescues seafarer from missing freighter
10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AFP
Posted at Sep 04 2020 10:25 PM | Updated as of Sep 04 2020 10:38 PM
This handout picture taken and provided on Friday by Japan's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows a man waving from a life raft, about 2 km north-northwest of Kodakarajima island of Kagoshima prefecture.
Japanese authorities who are racing to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon found a second survivor on September 4, as another, much more powerful storm drew near.
The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call early September 2 as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, setting off a desperate search for the 43 crew on board.
- /sports/09/10/20/tennis-serena-medvedev-move-into-us-open-semi-finals
- /news/09/10/20/ex-justices-carpio-morales-reject-estelito-mendozas-expertise-in-anti-terror-law-petitions
- /overseas/09/10/20/how-a-massive-bomb-came-together-in-beiruts-port
- /overseas/09/10/20/white-house-stifled-reporting-on-russian-election-interference-says-whistleblower
- /news/09/10/20/how-the-coronavirus-attacks-the-brain