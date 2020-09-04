MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Japan Coast Guard rescues seafarer from missing freighter

10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via AFP

This handout picture taken and provided on Friday by Japan's 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows a man waving from a life raft, about 2 km north-northwest of Kodakarajima island of Kagoshima prefecture.

Japanese authorities who are racing to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon found a second survivor on September 4, as another, much more powerful storm drew near.

The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying 6,000 cows, issued a distress call early September 2 as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area, setting off a desperate search for the 43 crew on board.