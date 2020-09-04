MULTIMEDIA

Caught without a mask

Fahmi, Dolli, AFP

A man, caught not wearing a face mask in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lies in a mock coffin while members of the public and the media take pictures as part of punishment by local authorities and enforced by local police in Jakarta on Thursday. Indonesia has 184,286 COVID-19 cases as of September 3, of which 132,055 have recovered, according to the website coronatracker.com.