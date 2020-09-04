Home  >  Overseas

Caught without a mask

Fahmi, Dolli, AFP

Posted at Sep 04 2020 09:42 AM

A man, caught not wearing a face mask in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lies in a mock coffin while members of the public and the media take pictures as part of punishment by local authorities and enforced by local police in Jakarta on Thursday. Indonesia has 184,286 COVID-19 cases as of September 3, of which 132,055 have recovered, according to the website coronatracker.com.

