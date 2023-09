MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in Taitung, Taiwan

I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

People watch huge waves in Yilan as Typhoon Haikui makes landfall in eastern Taiwan on Sunday. The typhoon, the first major storm to directly hit Taiwan in four years, made landfall in Taitung at 3:40 pm according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.