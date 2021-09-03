Protests continue to call for Thai PM's resignation

MULTIMEDIA
Protests against Thai PM continue ahead of confidence vote
Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP
Posted at Sep 03 2021 08:34 PM
A protester makes the three-finger salute, as figures made to represent people who have died from COVID-19 are hung in the background, during a demonstration in Bangkok calling for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the pandemic on Friday. Activists vowed to hold protests every day until Prayuth leaves office with a big rally set for Saturday, the same day a confidence vote is scheduled in parliament which is expected to favor the prime minister due to his coalition’s clear majority.
- /news/09/03/21/philippine-red-cross-covid-19-testing-should-job-of-government
- /sports/09/03/21/jackie-buntan-too-much-for-argentinas-daniela-lopez
- /sports/09/03/21/starcraft-ii-liyab-lets-go-of-seag-gold-medalist-enderr
- /video/news/09/03/21/covid-19-response-ng-gobyerno-di-angkop
- /entertainment/09/03/21/bgyo-bini-positioned-as-global-acts