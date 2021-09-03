Protests continue to call for Thai PM's resignation

MULTIMEDIA

Protests against Thai PM continue ahead of confidence vote

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A protester makes the three-finger salute, as figures made to represent people who have died from COVID-19 are hung in the background, during a demonstration in Bangkok calling for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the pandemic on Friday. Activists vowed to hold protests every day until Prayuth leaves office with a big rally set for Saturday, the same day a confidence vote is scheduled in parliament which is expected to favor the prime minister due to his coalition’s clear majority.