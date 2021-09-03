Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Ida floods parts of New York, New Jersey area

Ed Jones, AFP

Posted at Sep 03 2021 11:52 AM

Hurricane Ida floods parts of New York

A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York City, after flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall on Thursday. Tropical Storm Ida affected parts of New York and New Jersey in the Northeast after battering New Orleans in Louisiana. 

Read More:  storm   Hurricane Ida   weather   United States   New York   floods  