Afghan women march for rights in Kabul

Women march for rights in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Hoshang Hashimi, AFP

Afghan women take part in a protest march for their rights under the Taliban rule in the downtown area of Kabul on Friday. The United States said it has no plans of releasing billions in Afghan assets that were frozen after the Taliban takeover, considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the group to respect women's rights and the rule of law, despite warning from humanitarian groups and others of a possible collapse of Afghanistan’s economy.