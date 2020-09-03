MULTIMEDIA

Weather disturbances threaten South Korea and Japan

NASA via AP

A satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, shows Typhoon Maysak over South Korea, hidden behind the white circle at upper left, as another tropical storm, Haishen, lower center right, sweeps northward and is projected to slam Japan's southern main islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, as well as the southwestern tip of Honshu by this weekend.