Typhoon Maysak causes flooding in South Korea

YONHAP, AFP

A man wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Maysak hit the eastern port city of Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday. A powerful typhoon drenched the two Koreas on Sept. 3, killing at least one person in the South and inundating streets in a Northern port as it churned its way up the peninsula.