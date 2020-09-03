Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Maysak causes flooding in South Korea

YONHAP, AFP

Posted at Sep 03 2020 03:45 PM

Typhoon Maysak causes flooding in South Korea

A man wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Maysak hit the eastern port city of Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday. A powerful typhoon drenched the two Koreas on Sept. 3, killing at least one person in the South and inundating streets in a Northern port as it churned its way up the peninsula.

Read More:  Typhoon Maysak   Gangneung   South Korea   flooding     