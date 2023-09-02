MULTIMEDIA
Mongolia holds Berreg Naadam
Ciro Fusco, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:03 PM
Archers attend the 'Berreg Naadam' national festival organized in the 'Mongol culture park' on the sidelines of Pope Francis' visit in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday. Naadam is a traditional festival celebrated in Mongolia featuring three games; the Mongolian wrestling, horse racing, and archery.
