Mongolia holds Berreg Naadam

Ciro Fusco, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 02 2023 12:03 PM

Archers attend the 'Berreg Naadam' national festival organized in the 'Mongol culture park' on the sidelines of Pope Francis' visit in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Friday. Naadam is a traditional festival celebrated in Mongolia featuring three games; the Mongolian wrestling, horse racing, and archery. 

