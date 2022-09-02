MULTIMEDIA

Malaysia convicts wife of former PM Najib Razak for graft

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, is escorted by Royal Malaysia Police officers at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia on Thursday. Malaysia's High Court convicted Mansor on three counts of bribery for helping a company win a government contract after soliciting and receiving bribes. Her conviction comes just a week after her husband was sentenced to a 12-year jail term, after also being found guilty of graft.