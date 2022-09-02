Lack of teachers in France

MULTIMEDIA
Schools in France lack teachers
Emmanuel Dunand, AFP
Posted at Sep 02 2022 11:46 AM
A pupil drinks water on the first day of the new academic year at the Poulletier school in Paris, France on Thursday. Twelve million students go back to school today in France "with a teacher in front of each class," the government promises, despite an unprecedented teacher recruitment crisis, which is causing concern for this school year.
