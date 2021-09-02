Face-to-face classes in Wuhan, China

MULTIMEDIA
Pandemic epicenter Wuhan on its second year of face-to-face classes
AFP
Posted at Sep 02 2021 10:20 AM
Students attend the opening ceremony on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Wednesday. Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the whole world, is on its second year of face-to-face classes even as new variants of the coronavirus are having a resurgence in other countries.
