Face-to-face classes in Wuhan, China

Pandemic epicenter Wuhan on its second year of face-to-face classes

Students attend the opening ceremony on the first day of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Wednesday. Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the whole world, is on its second year of face-to-face classes even as new variants of the coronavirus are having a resurgence in other countries.

