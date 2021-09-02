Egypt plans to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

MULTIMEDIA

Egypt's VACSERA to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Khaled Desouki, AFP

A laboratory technician prepares to work on the production of vials of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, produced by the Egyptian company VACSERA, in the capital Cairo, on Wednesday. Egypt plans to manufacture a billion Sinovac doses annually under the deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company, authorities said, a move the country says would make it the Middle East and Africa's "biggest vaccine producer."