Egypt plans to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

MULTIMEDIA
Egypt's VACSERA to produce Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
Khaled Desouki, AFP
Posted at Sep 02 2021 06:29 PM
A laboratory technician prepares to work on the production of vials of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, produced by the Egyptian company VACSERA, in the capital Cairo, on Wednesday. Egypt plans to manufacture a billion Sinovac doses annually under the deal with the Chinese pharmaceutical company, authorities said, a move the country says would make it the Middle East and Africa's "biggest vaccine producer."
- /spotlight/09/02/21/china-bans-reality-talent-shows-in-showbiz-crackdown
- /video/news/09/02/21/mga-naka-granular-lockdown-sa-ncr-nabawasan
- /video/news/09/02/21/pila-ng-yellow-card-para-sa-ofws-dinagsa
- /news/09/02/21/120-schools-eyed-for-pilot-face-to-face-classes
- /news/09/02/21/pondo-sa-memorial-wall-ng-health-workers-idagdag-na-lang-pang-benepisyo