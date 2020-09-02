Home  >  Overseas

Ed Jones, AFP

South Korea braces for typhoon Maysak

A face mask sculpture is displayed as people watch the swells brought by the approaching typhoon Maysak on Haeundae beach in Busan on Wednesday. Flights were grounded in South Korea and storm warnings issued on both sides of the Korean peninsula as a typhoon forecast to be one of the most powerful in years made its approach.

