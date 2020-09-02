Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA South Korea braces for typhoon Maysak Ed Jones, AFP Posted at Sep 02 2020 10:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A face mask sculpture is displayed as people watch the swells brought by the approaching typhoon Maysak on Haeundae beach in Busan on Wednesday. Flights were grounded in South Korea and storm warnings issued on both sides of the Korean peninsula as a typhoon forecast to be one of the most powerful in years made its approach. Japan on alert as 2 powerful typhoons approach Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 typhoon typhoon Maysak sand sculpture South Korea beach Haeundae beach multimedia multimedia photos