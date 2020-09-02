Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis holds limited public audience at the Vatican

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Posted at Sep 02 2020 07:57 PM

Pope Francis blesses attendees as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican to hold a limited public audience on Tuesday. On Sept. 2, 2020, Pope Francis is resuming limited public weekly audiences, six months after the head of the Catholic Church halted the practice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

