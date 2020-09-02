Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis holds limited public audience at the Vatican Vincenzo Pinto, AFP Posted at Sep 02 2020 07:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis blesses attendees as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican to hold a limited public audience on Tuesday. On Sept. 2, 2020, Pope Francis is resuming limited public weekly audiences, six months after the head of the Catholic Church halted the practice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pope Francis to resume limited public audiences in September Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Vatican Pope Francis church mass limited public audience