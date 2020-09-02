MULTIMEDIA

Support for Lebanon

Hussein Malla, AP

French Alpha Jets of the Patrouille de France spray smoke, as they fly over the site of the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron has planted a cedar tree in a forest in Lebanon ahead of talks with Lebanese officials on ways to help the tiny country get out of its worst economic and financial crisis and the aftermath of a blast last month that left thousands dead or wounded.