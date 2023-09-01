Pope Francis in arrives in Ulaanbaatar

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for Apostolic Journey

Vatican Media via EPA/EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) greeting children during a welcoming ceremony at the Apostolic Nunciature to Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Friday. Pope Francis landed in Mongolia’s capital earlier in the day to start his 43rd international Apostolic Journey to the predominantly Buddhist country until September 4.