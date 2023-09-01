Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for Apostolic Journey

Vatican Media via EPA/EFE

Posted at Sep 01 2023 04:41 PM

Pope Francis in arrives in Ulaanbaatar

A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) greeting children during a welcoming ceremony at the Apostolic Nunciature to Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Friday. Pope Francis landed in Mongolia’s capital earlier in the day to start his 43rd international Apostolic Journey to the predominantly Buddhist country until September 4. 

