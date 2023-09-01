Pope Francis in arrives in Ulaanbaatar

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia for Apostolic Journey Vatican Media via EPA/EFE Posted at Sep 01 2023 04:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) greeting children during a welcoming ceremony at the Apostolic Nunciature to Mongolia, in Ulaanbaatar on Friday. Pope Francis landed in Mongolia’s capital earlier in the day to start his 43rd international Apostolic Journey to the predominantly Buddhist country until September 4. Pope arrives in Mongolia to back tiny Catholic presence on China's doorstep Read More: Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Pope Francis Apostolic Journey /news/09/01/23/marcos-jr-lauds-small-but-effective-troop-presence-in-wps/news/09/01/23/quezon-city-police-may-bagong-hepe-pnp/life/09/01/23/christies-cancels-sale-of-jewelry-with-nazi-links/video/entertainment/09/01/23/nothing-to-worry-about-james-reid-tells-fans-of-liza-soberano/news/09/01/23/rodriguez-police-chief-sinibak-dahil-sa-command-responsibility-sa-pagpaslang-kay-kulot