Indonesia readies security for 43rd ASEAN Summit

Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE

Posted at Sep 01 2023 04:09 PM

Indonesian anti-riot police officers salute during a security drill ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. Indonesia will host the 43rd ASEAN Summit from September 5 to 7, 2023. 

