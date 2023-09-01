Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia readies security for 43rd ASEAN Summit Bagus Indahono, EPA-EFE Posted at Sep 01 2023 04:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Indonesian anti-riot police officers salute during a security drill ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. Indonesia will host the 43rd ASEAN Summit from September 5 to 7, 2023. Marcos to visit Indonesia from Sept. 5 to 7 for ASEAN Summit Read More: Indoneisia 43rd ASEAN Summit ASEAN Summit security drill /business/09/01/23/lpg-prices-rise-more-pump-price-hikes-seen-next-week/business/09/01/23/philippines-montenegro-eye-stronger-tourism-ties/entertainment/09/01/23/marjorie-barretto-hospitalized-reminds-moms-to-stay-healthy/news/09/01/23/typhoon-hanna-to-continue-enhancing-habagat-rains-pagasa/spotlight/09/01/23/ph-joins-other-countries-to-preserve-ecosystems