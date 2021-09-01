India resumes in-person classes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Home  >  Overseas

India resumes in-person classes as COVID-19 lockdown rules relaxed

Noah Seelam, AFP

Posted at Sep 01 2021 04:36 PM

Students use hand sanitizers before entering their respective classes at a government school in Hyderabad, India on Wednesday after the state government relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms for educational institutions, allowing students to attend physical classes. According to a UNICEF statement released August 25, most of the world have already started in-person classes since the start of the pandemic except for the Philippines, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. 

 

