Hurricane Ida aftermath

Win McNamee, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Sep 01 2021 10:32 AM

Aftermath of hurricane Ida

An entire block of homes is flattened in the wake of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday in Golden Meadow, Louisiana near New Orleans, USA. Ida made landfall August 29 as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans, causing widespread power outages, flooding and massive damage. 

