Aftermath of hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida aftermath
Win McNamee, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Sep 01 2021 10:32 AM
An entire block of homes is flattened in the wake of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday in Golden Meadow, Louisiana near New Orleans, USA. Ida made landfall August 29 as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans, causing widespread power outages, flooding and massive damage.
