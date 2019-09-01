MULTIMEDIA

Hong Kong is on fire

Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Smoke billows from a barricade that protesters set on fire in the Wan Chai district in Hong Kong on Saturday. Chaos engulfed Hong Kong's financial heart for the 13th straight weekend as police fired tear gas and water cannon at petrol bomb-throwing protesters, who defied a ban on rallying.

