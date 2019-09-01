Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hong Kong is on fire Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP Posted at Sep 01 2019 11:15 AM | Updated as of Sep 01 2019 11:16 AM Share Save Facebook Twitter Pinterest Smoke billows from a barricade that protesters set on fire in the Wan Chai district in Hong Kong on Saturday. Chaos engulfed Hong Kong's financial heart for the 13th straight weekend as police fired tear gas and water cannon at petrol bomb-throwing protesters, who defied a ban on rallying. Read More: hongkong china protests umbrella wanchai /life/09/01/19/iconic-pinoy-food-personalities-featured-in-new-tourism-video/news/09/01/19/dela-rosa-may-be-quizzed-over-released-convicts-sotto/life/09/01/19/meghan-markles-dad-criticizes-being-estranged-from-his-daughter/sports/09/01/19/boxing-lomachenko-adds-wbc-title-in-thriller-with-campbell/sports/09/01/19/tennis-amazing-osaka-thrashes-tearful-gauff-at-us-open-as-nadal-coasts