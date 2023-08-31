Super Blue moon in Spain

MULTIMEDIA

Super Blue moon in Zaragoza, Spain

Javier Belver, EPA-EFE

A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, Wednesday. Blue moon refers to two full moons occurring in the same calendar month, while Supermoon is used when the moon appears closest to the earth and usually bigger than its size. The next Super Blue moon will be in 2037, according to NASA.