Super Blue moon in Spain

MULTIMEDIA
Super Blue moon in Zaragoza, Spain
Javier Belver, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 31 2023 11:44 AM
A full Blue Moon rises over El Pilar Basilica in Zaragoza, Spain, Wednesday. Blue moon refers to two full moons occurring in the same calendar month, while Supermoon is used when the moon appears closest to the earth and usually bigger than its size. The next Super Blue moon will be in 2037, according to NASA.
