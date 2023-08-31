Malaysia marks National Day

MULTIMEDIA

Malaysia marks 66th anniversary of Independence

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A group of men perform a stunt on a motorbike during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Thursday. National Day celebrations were held at the Independence Square to mark the 66th anniversary of independence from Britain, which occurred on August 31, 1957.