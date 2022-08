Commemorating Lady Di's death anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Lady Diana on 25th death anniversary

Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

A woman leaves a note as people gather to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of Lady Diana Spencer on Wednesday at the Flamme de la Liberte monument in Paris. The monument has been used to pay tribute to Diana since her death in a car crash in nearby Pont de l'Alma road tunnel on August 31, 1997.