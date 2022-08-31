Home  >  Overseas

Begging for food after Pakistan flooding

Children beg for food after Pakistan flooding

Children affected by floods receive food at Nowshera District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Tuesday. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, according to Pakistan’s climate change minister. 

