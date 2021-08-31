US completes withdrawal in Afghanistan

MULTIMEDIA

Celebratory gunfire after last US aircraft leaves Kabul

AFP

Celebratory gunfire light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on Tuesday. The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country.