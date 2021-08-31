US completes withdrawal in Afghanistan

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Celebratory gunfire after last US aircraft leaves Kabul AFP Posted at Aug 31 2021 08:55 AM | Updated as of Aug 31 2021 09:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Celebratory gunfire light up part of the night sky after the last US aircraft took off from the airport in Kabul early on Tuesday. The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. EXPLAINER: What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan? U.S. completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war Read More: Afghanistan US Kabul Talban US withdrawal /entertainment/09/01/21/kathryn-daniel-start-work-on-new-series/entertainment/09/01/21/meryll-pens-joem-short-birthday-greeting/news/09/01/21/mayor-ng-general-luna-quezon-nagpositibo-sa-covid-19/news/09/01/21/cybersex-den-sinalakay-sa-quezon-city-16-arestado/entertainment/09/01/21/uwi-na-celebrities-mourn-death-of-mahal